First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

FTXH traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.67. 20,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.71% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

