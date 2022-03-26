Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

