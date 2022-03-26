Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.96

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 25,153 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
