Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.96

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.88. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 25,153 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

