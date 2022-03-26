Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.14. 827,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,616. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.