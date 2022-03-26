First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 31st

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

QTEC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. 112,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $162.32. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 110.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

