Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

