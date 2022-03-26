Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS INCZY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile (Get Rating)
