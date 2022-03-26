First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RNDV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 5.95% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

