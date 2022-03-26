Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after acquiring an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $465.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.59 and its 200 day moving average is $463.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.71 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

