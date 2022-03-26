Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

IWF opened at $275.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

