Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.41.

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.81. Elastic has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

