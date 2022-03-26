$0.14 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Gogo posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 50.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

