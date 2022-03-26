Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Financial Contrast

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Bank System pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $633.66 million 6.05 $189.69 million $3.48 20.41 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.11 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Community Bank System and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 29.94% 9.28% 1.26% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.