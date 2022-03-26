$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

GIII stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 323,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

