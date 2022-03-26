Cream Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Cream has a total market cap of $12,746.47 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.95 or 1.00059498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00064603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00136789 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00268261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

