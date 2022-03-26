15,215 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

