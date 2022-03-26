Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 12,189 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. 1,373,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

