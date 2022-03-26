Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.59

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and traded as high as C$11.09. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.06, with a volume of 2,671 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

