Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 72.8% in March

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $793.33.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of DNNGY stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $38.86. 41,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.