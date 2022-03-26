iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 643,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.28. 49,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $170,000.

