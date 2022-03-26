Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

