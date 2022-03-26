H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

