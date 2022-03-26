OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Illumina were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $341.72. 484,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,084. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average of $377.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.