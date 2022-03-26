OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.52. 1,286,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average is $242.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.62 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

