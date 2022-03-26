OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 86,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

