Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNXGF shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($9.02) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

