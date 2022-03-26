Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.