First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after buying an additional 223,550 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

