First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $26.16 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 1,804.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

