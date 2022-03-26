John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
