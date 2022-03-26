First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.