Cannabis Wheaton Income (XLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Cannabis Wheaton Income to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

XLY opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

