Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of WDC opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 189,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Western Digital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

