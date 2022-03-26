Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Releases Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.68% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of HOOK opened at $1.89 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.93.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

