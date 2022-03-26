First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:FPXE)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FPXE opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.43% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

