Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

