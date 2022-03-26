Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

