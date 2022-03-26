Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Tops $536.57 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $536.57 million and $86.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.44 or 0.07028441 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.15 or 1.00097252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 300,842,699,443 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

