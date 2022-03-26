Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $16.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.