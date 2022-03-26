Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.97.

NYSE:MTB opened at $183.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.