$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

