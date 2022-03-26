NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 20,606 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NanoViricides by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
