Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $10.79. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,475 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

