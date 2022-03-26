Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IINX opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)
