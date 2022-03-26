Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.80 and traded as high as C$5.05. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 35,698 shares traded.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$514.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.