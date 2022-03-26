Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EQT Call Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 202,909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,566% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,610 call options.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT opened at $34.33 on Friday. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

