Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 108 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $190.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day moving average is $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

