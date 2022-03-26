Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GMBT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,673,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 642,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

