B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $571.26

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.26 ($7.52) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.68). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 580.60 ($7.64), with a volume of 1,639,647 shares.

BME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.02) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 571.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 592.22. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.