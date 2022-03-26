Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $90.33 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

