Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

